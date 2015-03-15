WINNING 'BACHELOR' COUPLES: Where are they now?

ABC/Nicole Kohl Chris Soules proposed to Whitney Bischoff on the latest season of ‘The Bachelor.’

It’s hard to believe, but “The Bachelor” has now been on the air for more than a decade.

ABC’s hit reality series just wrapped up its 19th season earlier this week when Iowa farmer Chris Soules asked fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff to be his wife.

When “The Bachelor” launched in 2002 it was a hot watercooler discussion, critiqued for putting personal relationships so openly into the public eye and for allowing one man to date multiple women at once to find his “one true love.”

Despite that, the show has become one of ABC’s best-performing shows producing multiple spinoffs like “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor Pad,” and serving as fodder for other network series.

After 19 seasons, what has become of the many bachelors?

Shocker: The majority aren’t with the winner they fell in love with over the course of a short few months.

While Soules and Bischoff are still together, the series’ track record for successful relationships is six for 28 across every season of the two “Bachelor” shows.

