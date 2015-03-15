WINNING 'BACHELOR' COUPLES: Where are they now?

It’s hard to believe, but “The Bachelor” has now been on the air for more than a decade.
ABC’s hit reality series just wrapped up its 19th season earlier this week when Iowa farmer Chris Soules asked fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff to be his wife.
When “The Bachelor” launched in 2002 it was a hot watercooler discussion, critiqued for putting personal relationships so openly into the public eye and for allowing one man to date multiple women at once to find his “one true love.”
Despite that, the show has become one of ABC’s best-performing shows producing multiple spinoffs like “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor Pad,” and serving as fodder for other network series.
After 19 seasons, what has become of the many bachelors?
Shocker: The majority aren’t with the winner they fell in love with over the course of a short few months.
While Soules and Bischoff are still together, the series’ track record for successful relationships is six for 28 across every season of the two “Bachelor” shows.
Season 1: Management consultant Alex Michel picked Amanda Marsh, but didn't propose. Instead, the two dated for a nearly a year before Marsh broke up with him after reportedly learning he was keeping in touch with runner-up Trista Rehn.
Michel later became a spokesperson for Match.com and produced and starred in YouTube video, 'Our Very First Sex Tape.'
Trista was then featured on the first season of spinoff 'The Bachelorette' and married firefighter Ryan Sutter.
The two are one of the few successful couples to come from the series and have two children together. The two recently appeared back on TV in 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.'
Season 2: VP of family-owned bank and restaurant owner Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz were engaged until five weeks after the finale when Eksterowicz says she was 'dumped at a Starbucks.'
Buerge later married again in 2009 and two years later told People he declared bankruptcy, for which he was accused of fraud. He's currently raising both a daughter and stepdaughter in Montana.
Season 3: Sales manager of the Firestone Family Estates, Andrew Firestone proposed to Jen Schefft, but the two broke up a few months later.
Season 4: Mortgage company creator Bob Guiney gave a promise ring to Estella Gardinier, but the two separated soon after the finale aired.
Guiney was later married to ABC's soap actress Rebecca Budig for five years before divorcing in 2010. Since then Guiney turned to hosting shows on Game Show Network and TLC.
Season 5: Former NFL Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin were never engaged. They broke up shortly after the show's end.
Palmer served as an ABC and ESPN college football analyst. In 2014, he became the lead game analyst with Brent Musburger on the SEC Network. He also hosts Food Network's 'Food Truck Face Off.'
Season 6: Pro Bass fisherman Byron Velvick and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleader Mary Delgado called off their engagement five years after meeting on 'The Bachelor.'
Velvick is now the President and owner of Amistad Lake Resort in Texas. He also was a host and contributing analyst for ESPN fishing coverage.
Season 7: Actor Charlie O'Connell ('Dude, Where's My Car?') and Sarah Brice dated on and off before breaking up for good in 2010.
O'Connell has acted in a few television series since 'The Bachelor.' His most recent film was 2014's international release 'Sex, Marriage and Infidelity' about a CEO who starts an office romance.
Stork was a medical expert on 'Dr. Phil' before becoming a co-host on medical talk show 'The Doctors.' He's currently married to a pediatrician.
Season 9: Cosmetics entrepreneur Prince Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson never got engaged, but the two dated before breaking up several months after the show ended.
Borghese has been featured on a reality spoof called 'America's Next Top Dog: The Princess,' wrote a book called 'The Princess of Nowhere,' and appeared on the UK's 10th season of 'Big Brother.' He was also on Esquire's reality series 'Lucky Bastards.'
Season 10: U.S. Naval Officer doctor Andrew Baldwin was engaged to Tessa Horst for a few months before calling it off.
Baldwin has worked at a clinic in Africa, sponsored a child, and speaks on childhood obesity and nutrition. He's also a marathon runner.
Season 11: Bar owner Brad Womack was the first guy to leave two women in tears when he didn't choose either Deanna Pappas or Jenni Croft.
Womack returned as the Bachelor of season 15. However, he didn't find love this time either. After a few months together, he and Emily Maynard broke up.
Season 12: Global financier Matt Grant became engaged to actress Shayne Lamas, but the two parted ways five months later.
Grant was reportedly dating a public relations rep in 2008, but was linked to former 'Bachelor' star, Natalie Getz as of 2011.
Season 13: Account executive Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft but later changed his mind, withdrew his proposal, and began dating, and later wed, Molly Malaney.
Mesnick and Malaney married in 2010 on an ABC 'Bachelor' special and had their first child, daughter Riley, in 2013.
Season 14: Pilot Jake Pavelka starred in the aptly titled season 'The Bachelor: On the Wings of Love' proposing to Vienna Girardi before a messy breakup.
Pavelka went on to star in five more reality series from ABC's 'Dancing With the Stars' and 'Bachelor Pad' to VH1's 'Famous Food.' He has also guest-starred on 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'
Season 15: Brad Womack returned again, choosing children's hospital event planner Emily Maynard, but failed to end up married.
Season 16: Winemaker Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson broke up while the show was airing, then got back together and engaged, before ultimately calling off their wedding.
Season 17: Entrepreneur Sean Lowe proposed to graphic designer Catherine Giudici. The two married in January 2014.
Lowe recently released a memoir, 'For All the Right Reasons: America's Favourite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Nice Guys Finish First.'
Season 18: Former pro soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis didn't propose to Nikki Ferrell. The two dated for a long time, even appearing on 'Couples Therapy,' before ending their relationship late 2014.
Galavis keeps a low profiler as a sports and music consultant, but he still weighs in on the new seasons of the 'Bachelor' online.
Season 19: Iowa farmer Chris Soules is currently engaged to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff. Soules is set to star on season 12 of 'Dancing with the Stars.'
