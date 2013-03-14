PAST WINNING BACHELOR COUPLES: Where Are They Now?

Photo: ABC

It’s hard to believe, but “The Bachelor” has now been on the air for more than a decade. ABC’s hit reality series just wrapped up its 17th season earlier this week when entrepreneur Sean Lowe asked graphic designer Catherine Giudici to be his wife.



When “The Bachelor” launched in 2002 it was a hot watercooler discussion, critiqued for putting personal relationships so openly into the public eye and for allowing one man to date multiple women at once to find his “one true love.”

Despite that, the show has become one of ABC’s best-performing shows producing multiple spinoffs—”The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor Pad”—and, serving as fodder for other network series.

After 17 seasons, what has come of the many bachelors?

Shocker: the majority aren’t with the winner they fell in love with over the course of a short few months.

While Lowe and Giudici are still together—for now—the show’s track record for successful relationships is 3 for 24.

Rather, most have found love elsewhere, one tried love twice on “The Bachelor,” and another went on to make a fake sex tape.

