PAST WINNING BACHELOR COUPLES: Where Are They Now?

It’s hard to believe, but “The Bachelor” has now been on the air for more than a decade. ABC’s hit reality series just wrapped up its 17th season earlier this week when entrepreneur Sean Lowe asked graphic designer Catherine Giudici to be his wife.
When “The Bachelor” launched in 2002 it was a hot watercooler discussion, critiqued for putting personal relationships so openly into the public eye and for allowing one man to date multiple women at once to find his “one true love.”
Despite that, the show has become one of ABC’s best-performing shows producing multiple spinoffs—”The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor Pad”—and, serving as fodder for other network series.
After 17 seasons, what has come of the many bachelors?
Shocker: the majority aren’t with the winner they fell in love with over the course of a short few months.
While Lowe and Giudici are still together—for now—the show’s track record for successful relationships is 3 for 24.
Rather, most have found love elsewhere, one tried love twice on “The Bachelor,” and another went on to make a fake sex tape.
Season 1: Management consultant Alex Michel picked Amanda Marsh, but didn't propose. Instead, the two dated for a nearly a year before Marsh broke up with him after reportedly learning he was keeping in touch with runner-up Trista Rehn.
The two are one of the few successful couples to come from the series and have two children together.
Season 2: VP of family-owned bank and restaurant owner Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz were engaged for a few months before calling it quits.
Buerge later married again in 2009 and two years later told People he declared bankruptcy. He's currently raising both a daughter and stepdaughter in Montana.
Season 3: Sales manager of the Firestone Family Estates, Andrew Firestone proposed to Jen Schefft, but the two broke up a few months later.
Season 4: Mortgage company creator Bob Guiney gave a promise ring to Estella Gardinier, but the two separated soon after the finale aired.
Season 5: Former NFL Giants quarterback Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin broke up a few months after the show's end.
Velvick is now the President and owner of Amistad Lake Resort in Texas. He also was a host and contributing analyst for ESPN fishing coverage.
Season 9: Cosmetics entrepreneur Prince Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson never got engaged, but the two dated before breaking up several months after the show ended.
Season 10: U.S. Naval Officer doctor Andrew Baldwin was engaged to Tessa Horst for a few months before calling it off.
Baldwin has worked at a clinic in Africa, sponsored a child, and speaks on childhood obesity and nutrition. He's also a marathon runner.
Season 11: Bar owner Brad Womack left two women in tears when he didn't choose either Deanna Pappas or Jenni Croft.
Womack returned as the Bachelor of season 15. However, he didn't find find love this time either. After a few months together both he and Emily Maynard broke up.
Season 12: Global financier Matt Grant became engaged to actress Shayne Lamas, but the two parted ways five months later.
Season 13: Account executive Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft but later changed his mind, withdrew his proposal, and began dating, and later wed, Molly Malaney.
Season 15: Brad Womack returned again, choosing children's hospital event planner Emily Maynard but failed to end up married.
Season 16: Winemaker Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson broke up while the show was airing, then got back together and engaged, before ultimately calling off their wedding.
