“The Bachelor” has reportedly picked a leading man, and he’s never appeared on the franchise.

Variety reports that Clayton Edward is the lucky bachelor.

He’s never appeared before in the franchise.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

ABC has picked Clayton Edward as its leading man for Season 26 of dating show “The Bachelor,” according to Variety.

He has never before appeared on the franchise, unlike many other previous picks.

Edward was not officially announced, and Insider reached out to ABC for confirmation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.