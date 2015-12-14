The Bachelor couple, Sam and Snez, are engaged

Sam Wood – now off market. Picture: Network Ten.

It seems The Bachelor is working. Or not, for the thousands of female fans of Melbourne man Sam Wood.

The 35-year-old fitness instructor took to social media tonight to announce the woman he chose on The Bachelor, the Channel 10 reality TV show, two months ago, Snezana Markoski, is now his fiancée.

She said YES! When you know, you know. I love you Snezana ❤️❤️❤️ #tasmaniaengagement #fiance #cantwipethesmileoffmyface A photo posted by Sam Wood (@samjameswood) on Dec 14, 2015 at 12:34am PST

Wood is the managing director of the Brighton gym The Woodshed and kids fitness business Gecko Sports, and got a yes when he popped the question to the Perth mother of a 10-year-old daughter.

“When you know, you know. I love you Snezana,” he said on Instagram, proving love can be found in the strangest places.

