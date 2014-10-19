The Bachelor Blake Garvey And Louise Pillidge Have Been Mobbed In Thailand

tenplay/ Louise on a date with Blake in Capetown.

The former Bachelor Blake Garvey and his rumoured new partner second runner-up Louise Pillidge have been mobbed on the way to the airport in Thailand by paparazzi.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the pair were forced to call for police assistance after an Australian photographer was harassing them.

News broke this week that Garvey and Pillidge are now dating after Garvey called off his engagement to Sam Frost once the show had finished.

The couple are in Thailand for a tell-all exclusive for Woman’s Day magazine.

The woman’s magazine has been promoting the interview, which will be on sale tomorrow, with a very awkward clip of the pair talking to the camera about their “very exciting news”.

Watch it here.

Read more here.

