Take An Inside Look At The 60-Year Old Behemoth That Would Bomb Syria

The B-52 has seen several decades of active service and

was about to see some more service over Syria, according to reports from ABC.

Whether strikes on Syria go forward or not, the behemoth is already immortal, with both a hair-do and a rock band named after it.

From carrying nukes to cluster bombs, to drones, to space ships, the B-52 has a remarkable past and plays a incredible role in current military functions.

With an operational history that began in the 1950s, the bomber is slated to continue operations through 2040.

