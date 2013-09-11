Take An Inside Look At The 60-Year Old Behemoth That Would Bomb Syria

The B-52 has seen several decades of active service and
was about to see some more service over Syria, according to reports from ABC.
Whether strikes on Syria go forward or not, the behemoth is already immortal, with both a hair-do and a rock band named after it.
From carrying nukes to cluster bombs, to drones, to space ships, the B-52 has a remarkable past and plays a incredible role in current military functions.
With an operational history that began in the 1950s, the bomber is slated to continue operations through 2040.
The B-52 was first tested as the X-52, an effort to create an inter-continental bomber that would not have to rely on foreign governments to land and refuel.
Due to its adaptability and its ability to fly at an altitude of 50,000 feet, NASA has turned to the B-52 for a variety of tests.
And the X-43, a variant of the Pegasus rocket that, at 7,000 miles per hour, is the world's fastest vehicle.
In 2006, NASA used a B-52 to test it's X-38 crew vehicle that could ferry astronauts from the International Space Station.
While new bombers, like the stealth B-2 have come along, the B-52 has remained relevant due to its versatility.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/51b89419ecad047e3d00000c/image.jpg' alt='Attached image' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')
