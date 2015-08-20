It's been 75 years since the iconic B-25 Mitchell Warbird made its debut

On August 19th, 1940, the North American B-25 “Mitchell” performed its first flight. It would become the most versatile, widely used, and overall best medium-range bomber of World War II.

The B-25 took 8,500 design drawings and 195,000 man-hours to develop from its design to engineering phase. The effort paid off: around 10,000 of the planes would be produced and sent to allied powers all around the world.

Eventually the B-25 would become the most heavily armed plane in the world. Its eight forward-facing 50-calibre machine guns took part in legendary strafing runs which would pave the way for modern close air support.

Here are some of the highlights of the impressive B-25 “Mitchell”‘s storied career.

