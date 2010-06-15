The Awl Is Launching More Websites

The Awl’s cat-loving co-editor, Choire Sicha.

The Awl plans to launch at least two additional websites, its wunderkind publisher David Cho tells Nieman Journalism Lab in a piece about the influential blog’s un-SEO-friendly business strategy:In the next few months, The Awl will grow into a network of sites. One planned site already has a lead writer and a topic picked out; another has a writer, but no topic yet. Cho expects to work out a topic with the writer that could work for potential advertisers he has lined up. But overall, the plan is the same as it was for The Awl. “Our plan is to rollout more sites with great writers,” Cho told me. “That was always what the site was going to be, to give talented writers a place to talk and write.”



I pressed Cho for details on the new sites to come. The one nugget I got: “We’re not going to launch a poetry site any time soon. We have a poetry section. I know how it does.”

The Awl has become a widely-read and well-loved site since it was launched by former Gawker/Radar editors Alex Balk and Choire Sicha a little over a year ago.

Still, it doesn’t have any major financial backing, and its writers—many of them media big shots—have been contributing for free, mostly because they love the site and it provides an outlet for publishing the types of quirky, idiosyncratic pieces that they probably wouldn’t be able to place elsewhere.

So this is good news that The Awl is expanding. And if it can get some real money behind it, the site will surely become even more of a force in shaping the future of online media.

In the meantime, if you’re not familiar, you should check out the Nieman Journalism Lab piece >>

