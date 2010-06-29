The Awl, Deadline Hollywood and Gawker Make Time's Annual Best Blogs List

Choire Sicha of The Awl.

Time magazine’s annual blog rankings are out and there are some influential media sites on the list.Most notably, The Awl, the well-loved startup founded last year by former Gawker/Radar editors Choire Sicha and Alex Balk:



The blog, according to the founders, always has to be smart, eschewing the celebrity roundups and the blind items of Gawker in the hopes of a more original take. The result is a mix of news, media critiques, videos and longer essays that, when it goes low brow, manages to usually do so in a high-brow way.

And Nikki Finke’s Deadline Hollywood:

It’s the breadth, depth and immediacy of Deadline Hollywood’s coverage that has made Nikki Finke’s blog a must-read for those in search of the latest news on the sets of Hollywood. Covering everything from industry promotions and famous deaths to film development, casting news and box office reports, Deadline Hollywood has emerged as an expansive 24/7 operation, spanning high-brow acquisition talk and low-brow Oscar gossip. What has set the blog apart is the rigour of its reportage.

Pitchfork Media is also in the top 25. (We wouldn’t exactly call Pitchfork a blog considering it’s a pretty comprehensive news, reviews and features web site, but whatever.)

Gawker, on the other hand, landed in the top five “Essential Blogs” category, along with Techcrunch and Ben Smith’s blog for Politico.

Perez Hilton, Mashable and Daily Kos all got tagged as “overrated.”

