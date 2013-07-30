The Awkward Fox News Interview Is Sending Sales Of Reza Aslan's Jesus Biography Through The Roof

Last week author Reza Aslan absolutely owned Fox News correspondent Lauren Green during a live broadcast.

Aslan published a biography of Jesus on July 16. He is a Muslim. He also a religious scholar with four degrees, as he reminded Green several times, when she asked why he would write the book, given his spiritual beliefs.

“Well, to be clear,” Aslan said, “I am a scholar of religions with four degrees, including one in the New Testament, and fluency in biblical Greek, who has been studying the origins of Christianity for two decades, who also just happens to be a Muslim.”

The interview was awkward. But it’s gone viral. And now sales are better for it.

Aslan’s book “Zealot” rose from no.8 on Amazon to no.1. And according to The New York Times, on Monday the publisher Random House ordered 50,000 extra copies, bringing the total to 150,000 copies in print by the end of the week.

“I’ll be perfectly honest — I’m thrilled at the response that people have had to the interview,” Aslan told The NY Times. “You can’t buy this kind of publicity.”

Here’s the video:

