The Awesome Reason Why Jim Chanos Is Bullish On Macau

Well-known China bear Jim Chanos was on Bloomberg TV just now. Yes he’s still negative on China, etc.But he is long Macau, the gambling centre.



When asked why he said:

“Yes, its part of our Long corruption, short property play.”

In other words, it remains a fantastic place for laundering money.

