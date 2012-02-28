The Awesome Mansions Of MLB Players

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s/Wikimedia Commons
This post originally appeared at Realtor.comPitchers and catchers began reporting to their respective Grapefruit and Cactus League destinations last weekend, signaling the start of Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and the prelude to the 2012 season.
In honour of the original spring classic, which kicked off on February 19th, REALTOR.com has assembled a field of nine MLB ballplayers, past and present, who are currently playing the real estate market in some way, shape or form.
Adrian Beltre, along with the rest of the Texas Rangers' position players, will be heading to Surprise, Arizona on February 25th where they will join the team's pitchers and catchers for spring training. In the second year of a five-year, $80 million contract consummated last offseason, Beltre stands to make more than his average salary for one year if he can unload his monster seven-bedroom, 16-bath mansion in Bradbury, California. Listed for $19.8 million, the slugging third baseman's estate offers over 16,000-square-feet of living space with luxe touches like inlaid marble flooring and 35-foot custom painted ceilings, and amenities such as an in-house batting cage, 24-hour guarded gate and more.
Pat 'The Bat' Burrell would likely be on his way to Scottsdale, Arizona with the rest of his San Francisco Giants teammates if not for a foot injury that ultimately forced him to hang up his cleats this offseason. With the slugger having played his last game, he recently put his Spring Training home in North Scottsdale on the market for $3.695 million. A contemporary stucco and stone estate, Burrell's impressive desert dwelling is located next to the exclusive Troon North golf course and features just under 7,000-square-feet of living space, elevator and a fully automated smart home system.
Unlike Burrell, SF pitcher Matt Cain will be reporting to the Giants' Scottsdale facility in the coming days. Like his former teammate, the right-hander is also attempting to offload his own home. Cain's pad, a completely remodeled Diamond Heights mid-century mod in downtown San Francisco, California, features floor-to-ceiling windows with sweet Bay Views, a completely updated kitchen, solarium and more, all for a list price of $1.795 million.
One of the latest additions to the baseball mecca that is Cooperstown, New York, former Cincinnati Reds legend Barry Larkin also has an eye for hall of fame real estate if his massive Orlando, Florida mansion is any indication. So what exactly does the $10.9 million estate of twelve-time All-Star entail? Oh, just under 14,500-square-feet with such fine amenities as a movie theatre, stage room, private disco, pool, tennis court and a wealth of other indulgences befitting one of the best shortstops to ever play the game.
Pitcher Derek Lowe will be heading to the Cactus League in Arizona instead of the Grapefruit League in Florida for Spring Training after being dealt by the Atlanta Braves to the Cleveland Indians in October. With Atlanta, Georgia in the rearview mirror, the right-hander promptly put his award-winning Peachtree Battle Avenue home up for sale in early February. Listed for $3.45 million, Lowe's property is a posh French country estate designed by celebrated area architect Stan Dixon. Highlights of the 5,000-square-foot plus home include a wine cellar, cigar room and swank cabana and pool area with an outdoor fireplace.
Three-time All-Star Jack McDowell is no stranger to the Spring Training scene after enjoying twelve big league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Anaheim Angels. The 1993 Cy Young Award-winner is also no stranger to real estate dealings after listing his Encinitas, California home for $1.395 million earlier this year. McDowell's Calle Rancho Vista home features hardwood floors made of Jarrah wood imported from Australia and a lush backyard with tropical lagoon pool, waterfall and waterslide.
Jamie Moyer, baseball's ageless wonder, is trying for a comeback at the ripe old age of 49-years-old after receiving a non-roster invite from the Colorado Rockies. While the veteran pitcher is attempting to add another big league season to a career that has spanned four decades, he is looking to subtract a Seattle, Washington property from his portfolio. Listed for $5.35 million, Moyer's eye-catching Tudor estate sports copper finishes, rows of leaded glass windows and the original pentagon-shaped oak floors, while his backyard offerings include a saltwater pool, bath house, batting cage, croquet yard and an outdoor pizza oven.
Bonus fun fact: What do Rockies pitchers (non-roster Spring Training invitees included) Chad Bettis, Rex Brothers, Edwar Cabrera, Jhoulys Chacin, Tyler Chatwood, Edgemer Escalona, Christian Friedrich, Joe Gardner, Juan Nicasio, Drew Pomeranz, Zach Putnam, Rob Scahill and Alex White have in common? They weren't even born when Moyer made his major league debut in 1986.
During his playing days, former Atlanta Braves ace John Smoltz was known as being one of the fiercest competitors, both on and off the field. So, it comes as little surprise to learn that his 22-acre Milton, Georgia estate is a bit of a sportsman's wet dream. Not only does the 1996 NL Cy Young Award-winner have his very own baseball diamond, the Smoltz estate includes separate basketball and tennis courts, a football field, fully-stocked and oxygenated fishing pond, jogging trail and, oh yeah, his very own 18-hole golf course. And that's before diving into all the grand features found within the actual home -- an 18,265-square-foot luxury mansion with a price tag of $7.2 million.
Rounding out our rock star roster of ballplayers is none other than newly anointed Philadelphia Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon. Formerly a member of the Boston Red Sox, Papelbon bid adieu to Beantown this offseason after inking a four-year, $50 million contract with the Phillies -- and promptly put his Beacon Street penthouse on the market for $3.1 million. A hop, skip and a jump away from Fenway, highlights of Papelbon's soon-to-be-former brownstone digs include marble flooring, custom cabinetry, trey ceilings and elevator access to a pair of rooftop patios, one of which includes a hot tub looking out over Charles River Basin.
