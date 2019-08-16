Take a look inside a glittering, $16 million penthouse in the hottest new San Francisco neighbourhood that Facebook, Google, and Salesforce call home

Katie Canales
Katie Canales/Business InsiderThere are six luxury penthouses on the top floors of The Avery in San Francisco.

The Avery luxury apartment tower is one of the newest additions to the San Francisco skyline.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderSan Francisco is seen from Treasure Island.

It sits at First and Folsom Streets in the recently rebranded East Cut neighbourhood south of San Francisco’s Financial District.

Google Maps/Business Insider

The neighbourhood known as the East Cut is actually a blend of existing parts of San Francisco — portions of Rincon Hill, South of Market, and South Beach are all within the new neighbourhood’s 20 blocks.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: SF Curbed

Before the area’s recent redevelopment, it was largely known for its cluster of industrial buildings and for being where the Bay Bridge spat out cars crossing from Oakland into the city, leading to traffic gridlock. Traffic is still an issue in modern-day East Cut.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderA scooterist looks at his phone as he waits for the light to turn green in San Francisco’s East Cut neighbourhood.

Source: Fast Company

But now, the neighbourhood is home to some of the city’s — and country’s — largest tech companies. Big tech companies, including Salesforce and Google, are mere blocks away from the Avery’s doorstep.

Google Maps/Business Insider

And the city’s $US2.2 billion Salesforce Transit Center is also situated within the neighbourhood’s limits.

Katie Canales/Business Insider


Read more:
San Francisco’s $US2.2 billion transit center finally reopened after a cracked beam kept it closed for the better part of a year – take a look around

Another defining characteristic of the East Cut is its menagerie of sleek high-rise glass towers that loom overhead, like the Avery building.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderAbove: some of the towering complexes that populate the East Cut.

Source: Fast Company

Some of the skyscrapers are for commercial use —Facebook leases the entirety of the Park Tower and is also the sole commercial tenant of the mixed-use tower at 181 Fremont.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Sf Curbed, Business Insider

And some of the high-rises house residences. The area has seen 6,000 housing units built in recent years, many of which are luxury condos.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderAn East Cut-branded flag hangs on a light pole with a 40-story luxury condo high-rise in the background.

Source: The San Francisco Chronicle and Fast Company

One such unit is a $US15 million condo recently sold at 181 Fremont. You can spot the tower that houses the condo from the formal living area of the $US16 million penthouse we toured at The Avery.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderThe high-rise tower at 181 Fremont in San Francisco is recognisable by its encasement of beams.


Read more about the multi-million-dollar condos at 181 Fremont in San Francisco

And the East Cut is also where the infamously sinking Millennium Tower is, well, sinking. The 58-story luxury condo skyscraper has sunk 17 inches since 2009, leading to a slew of concerns among residents and the general public.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderThe mixed-use tower at 181 Fremont offers luxury condos in addition to housing a Facebook office.


Read more about everything that’s gone wrong with San Francisco’s Millennium Tower in the past decade

So the Avery is just one of the most recent luxury living complexes springing up in the East Cut hoping to attract deep-pocketed tenants with the neighbourhood’s proximity to some of the country’s largest tech companies.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderThere are 56 floors in the Avery tower.

Source: Fast Company

You’ll find an entrance to the Avery 450 apartments at 450 Folsom St. This is where residents living in the tower’s apartment rentals on floors one through 33 enter their units.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Studios cost $US3,750 a month, one-bedrooms start at $US4,845 — $US1,245 more than the city’s one-bedroom median rent — and two-bedroom rentals cost $US6,870 a month …

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider and The Avery

There’s also a separate entrance for owners of the for-sale condos that start on floor 33 of the high-rise.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There are 118 condos for purchase at The Avery. One-bedrooms cost around $US1.8 million, two-bedrooms are priced at $US2.5 million, and three-bedrooms are $US3.7 million, according to a press release.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderThe entryway to a half-floor $US15.95 million penthouse at The Avery.

And then there’s the cluster of luxe penthouses on the top floors, from floor 53 to floor 56.

Courtesy of Related CaliforniaA rendering of the $US41 million top floor penthouse at The Avery.

The top floor is home to a $US41 million penthouse, which would be one of the highest-priced homes to be sold in San Francisco if it sells for the asking price. A private rooftop deck is one of the many bells and whistles of the unit.

Courtesy of Related CaliforniaA rendering of the private rooftop deck in the $US41 million penthouse at The Avery.

Source: SF Curbed

On floor 53 there are two half-floor penthouses. The one we toured is 4,312 square feet, has three bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms …

Katie Canales/Business InsiderThe formal living area in the half-floor $US15.95 million penthouse.

… and is priced at $US15.95 million.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

A $US16 million price tag may seem steep, but this is San Francisco we’re talking about.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The accumulation of tech money in San Francisco has created a demand for high-priced living, at the Avery and in the tower’s luxury high-rise neighbours.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: SF Curbed

This is what you see when you first walk into The Avery’s half-floor penthouse. The expansive Bay Bridge is in full view through the unit’s floor-to-ceiling windows.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The main room is situated on a corner of the tower, so there’s lots of natural light …

Katie Canales/Business Insider

… and extraordinary views of both the bay and of downtown.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants, is in view in the distance also. The ballpark is situated about a 20-minute walk south of The Avery.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

To the left of the formal living area there’s a library separated by a wall and a fireplace.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The interior of the unit was designed by Jay Jeffers, a prominent interior designer based in San Francisco.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Rich colours and gold accents are found throughout the space.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

A hallway with a half bathroom leads to the other parts of the penthouse.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There are lighting and Nest thermostat controls in the hallway, as well as in other areas of the unit.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

A sliding door allows privacy, if needed, from the main entertaining area.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

And through the sliding door is an informal living and dining area.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There’s a full gourmet kitchen complete with Miele appliances and marble countertops.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The height of the stove hood is adjustable via a panel on its side.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

And the Bay Bridge can be seen through more floor-to-ceiling windows from the kitchen.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Down another hallway is the master suite situated on a corner of the tower.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

So the views are just as stunning as they are when you first walk in.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Here’s one view of the downtown cityscape, including LinkedIn’s black cube-like offices and the rooftop park atop the Salesforce Transit Center.

Katie Canales/Business InsiderA view of Downtown San Francisco from the master suite of the half-floor penthouse.

And just like in the other rooms, a clear and stunning view of the Bay Bridge can be seen from the master suite.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There’s a custom headboard that runs the full length of one wall.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

And textured wallpaper runs along the walls that aren’t windows.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There are two master closets in the master suite.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Built-in shelving is already in place.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There are also two bathrooms in the master suite.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Each is conjoined with a master closet. One bathroom has a shower and the other has a bathtub.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

The other two bedrooms are down a short hallway.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

One of these bedrooms is decked out in blue and grey tones …

Katie Canales/Business Insider

… and the other in a rich wine colour.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Each bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

As dazzling as the ultra-luxe penthouse is, there’s a pressing need for affordable housing in San Francisco, a city that is swept up in a crushing housing shortage.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

A portion of the apartments on floors one through 31, as well the units in an adjoining building, are priced below market rates.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

There will also be shops and restaurants in an area called The Shops at Avery Lane on the same block as the high-rise and the attached building designated for affordable units.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

As for the $US16 million, half-floor penthouse, it and its million-dollar views are still on the market looking for a buyer.

Katie Canales/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.