This epic chart shows the average wage for almost every job in America

Reddit user Dan Lin has uploaded a chart showing the mean wage breakdown for every profession in America tracked by the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

The top wages all belong to specialised medical fields, while the ones on the bottom are all in food and hospitality. The numbers in parentheses are the mean wages, in thousands, while the different shapes show the range of salaries available in that field.

(NOTE: If you are having trouble viewing the image, click here and zoom in »)

Rob Wile originally wrote this story.

