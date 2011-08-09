The 2-week vacation used to be as normal a summer rite as barbecues and flip-flops. My dad would pile us into the station wagon, and we’d head out on windblown road trips (minus air conditioning) across the western U.S. Today, only 14 per cent of Americans take two weeks or more at one time, one Harris survey found.



The average vacation is now a long weekend. Pretty soon you’ll be able to take your vacation on your lunch break. Micro-cations don’t cut it for your life or health. Vacations can cure burnout, the last stage of chronic stress, but research shows it takes two weeks for that recovery process to occur (1). To get the recuperative benefits of a vacation, you need time and, believe it or not, there are ways you can get it with the right mindset and strategies.

