The Average Silicon Valley Engineer Made Over $100,000 Last Year

The American economy might still be sluggish, but Silicon Valley doesn’t seem to be having any problems.Last year, average salaries in the Valley rose above $100,000 for the first time ever, hitting $104,195, the Wall Street Journal reports.



On top of that, bonuses were up 13%, to $12,450. These numbers are better than those for software and engineering professionals nationwide.

