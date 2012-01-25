The Average Silicon Valley Engineer Made Over $100,000 Last Year

Photo: www.flickr.com
The American economy might still be sluggish, but Silicon Valley doesn’t seem to be having any problems.Last year, average salaries in the Valley rose above $100,000 for the first time ever, hitting $104,195, the Wall Street Journal reports.
On top of that, bonuses were up 13%, to $12,450. These numbers are better than those for software and engineering professionals nationwide.
