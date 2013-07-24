The Average Price Of The iPhone Took A Serious Drop Last Quarter

Jay Yarow

Apple’s earnings report was mostly uneventful

One thing, though, that had people buzzing was the drop in the average selling price of the iPhone. 

The average price of the iPhone was $581, a big drop from $613 in the previous quarter. 

On the earnings call, Apple’s execs said sales of the iPhone 4 accelerated which dragged on the ASP.

Apple sells the three-year-old iPhone 4 at a discount to the iPhone 5. 

The execs were also careful to say the iPhone 5 is by far the most popular iPhone in the line up.

It seems like the strength of the iPhone 4 helped Apple beat expectations for iPhone sales. It also sets the stage for Apple to finally introduce a lower-cost iPhone that’s not just an older version of the iPhone. 

Here’s a look at the ASP trend:

iphone asp

