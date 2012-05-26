The Average Length Of Online Videos Is Rising Rapidly

Americans are watching longer and longer online videos, according to comScore’s monthly online video stats. The average length of online videos viewed has risen a minute and five seconds since September alone. This is good news for video advertisers, as viewers tend to see more ads when they watch longer shows.



This is primarily the result of Americans watching more longer-form content on the web, like TV shows on Hulu. It is important though because longer videos generally include more advertising. Hulu, for example, is the largest server of online video ads, but only shows about 5 per cent as many videos as YouTube.

The number of ads per mid length video—defined as 5 to 20 minutes long—rose 63 per cent last year, according to FreeWheel. For videos longer than 20 minutes, the number of ads served more than doubled.

Photo: comScore

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.