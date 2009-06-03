The Average Green Employee Makes $76,000

The economic downturn has claimed the jobs of tens of millions worldwide but most in the thriving climate change sector feel just as safe in their jobs, if not more so, than they did a year ago, a new Reuters survey shows.



Some 68 per cent of ‘green’ workers polled in the first ever Carbon Salary Survey said a heightened response in the past few years from government and business to the threat of climate change has increased their sense of job security.

HIGH EARNERS

The average green collar worker makes $76,000 per year, the survey showed, with half of respondents receiving an annual bonus of around $11,000. The other half received no bonus.

“Top tier salaries have increased over the past two years. We now see more jobs paying six figure salaries, particularly as climate change has started to pull in senior managers from other areas of business,” said Andy Cartland, managing director at Acre Resources.

U.S.-based workers were the best paid, receiving salaries averaging $100,000, while Australasia followed closely with $93,000. Workers in Asia earned the least at $41,500.

It may be a new industry built on new technologies, but patterns seen in old-school sectors have re-emerged with a green tint, the survey showed.

Those working in the financial and legal sectors had the highest average salary ($116,000) and annual bonus ($95,500) while people working in green marketing, PR or media were the worst paid at $58,000 a year.

Over three quarters of survey respondents were male, though some in the industry said it was becoming more balanced. “In 2001, 90 per cent of my clients and people you’d meet at conferences were male,” said Lucy Mortimer, a global manager at brokers TFS Green.

“The market has changed considerably since then — half my team is female, and most broking firms and banks in carbon have women working for or leading the teams.”

Some observers were dismayed to find that gender inequality has managed to creep into the green sector, as the survey revealed that men earned an average $79,000 compared to $65,000, or 18 per cent less, for women.

The UK remains the sector’s nucleus, with 28 per cent of corporate headquarters located there. North America was next at 26 per cent and the rest of Europe was home to 24 per cent.

Africa was home to just one per cent, though climate professionals from the continent said its industry was growing.

“There have been noticeable increases in activity in South Africa, Nigeria and Mozambique,” said Rob Ashdown, a consultant at South Africa’s Merchantec Capital, adding that Africa’s renewable energy and climate consultancy sectors are also maturing.

A solid education was a common trait amongst respondents, with 96 per cent having at least one university degree, but the results showed that having green qualifications made little difference in remuneration.

Those with environment-related degrees made under $70,000 on average, while those holding more general degrees made around $85,000 a year.

Over threequarters of those surveyed said they were satisfied with their jobs, while 93 per cent said they would recommend a career in the environmental sector to others.

Full Survey results:

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The economic downturn has claimed<br />the jobs of tens of millions worldwide but most in the thriving<br />climate change sector are feeling just as secure in their jobs,<br />if not more secure, than a year ago, a Reuters survey shows.

The first Carbon Salary Survey, conducted along with green<br />recruiters Acre Resources and consultants Acona, polled nearly<br />1,200 professionals in areas such as renewable energy and<br />greenhouse gas emissions trading, in what has become a<br />multi-billion dollar industry spawned by climate change.

To read the related story, click here [ID:nL2646603]

Below are the results of the survey:

<br />TOTAL RESPONDENTS: 1,157<br />AVERAGE SALARY: $76,000 per year<br />Pct that get a bonus: 50<br />Average bonus: $11,000<br />Pct with a university degree: 96<br />Pct with a Masters/PhD: 67<br />Pct satisfied with job: 77<br />Pct feeling same or more job security in past year: 68<br />Pct would recommend climate change-releated job: 93

<br />GENDER PERCENT AVG SALARY<br />Male 76 $79,000<br />Female 24 $65,000

<br />LOCATION RESPONDENT COMPANY HQ AVG SALARY

(PERCENT) (PERCENT)<br />Africa 2 1 $56,500<br />Asia 19 10 $41,500<br />Australasia 6 7 $93,000<br />North America 24 27 $100,000<br />Rest of Europe 18 25 $78,000<br />South/Latin America 4 2 $55,000<br />UK 28 28 $77,500<br /><br />SECTOR PERCENT AVG SALARY<br />Charity/Public Sector 9 $64,500<br />Advisory/Consultancy 34 $64,000<br />Consumer/Retail Goods 3 $84,000<br />Engineering/Construction 6 $68,500<br />Financial/Legal Services 11 $116,000<br />Industrial/Utility 7 $83,500<br />Marketing/PR/Media 2 $57,500<br />Natural Resources 3 $91,500<br />Renewable Energy/Technology 16 $76,500<br />Transportation 0.4 $86,500<br />Other 10 $76,500<br />JOB FUNCTION PERCENT AVG BASE SALARY AVG BONUS<br />Analysis 18 $64,000 $11,000<br />Broking 2 $86,000 $32,000<br />Consulting 31 $66,000 $10,000<br />Engineering 5 $62,000 $6,500<br />Legal Services 1 $135,000 $36,500<br />Management 20 $97,500 $27,000<br />Marketing/Sales 8 $78,500 $25,000<br />Media/PR 1 $63,500 $11,500<br />Trading 6 $93,500 $120,000<br />Other 8 $74,500 $26,500

<br />LENGTH EMPLOYED PERCENT<br />First job 19<br />Less than 1 year 2<br />1-2 years 4<br />2-5 years 17<br />5-10 years 22<br />10-20 years 21<br />More than 20 years 15

<br />LENGTH EMPLOYED<br />IN GREEN SECTOR PERCENT AVG SALARY<br /><1 year 2 $61,500<br />1-2 years 11 $60,000<br />2-4 years 31 $73,500<br />4-6 years 25 $91,000<br />6-10 years 20 $98,500<br />>10 years 11 $131,000

<br />EDUCATION AVG SALARY<br />Bachelors degree (non-green) $83,500<br />Bachelors degree (green-related) $67,500<br />Masters degree (non-green) $86,500<br />Masters degree (green-related) $69,500<br />Professional green qualification $74,000

<br />LOCATION JOB JOB

SATISFACTION SECURITY

(PERCENT) (PERCENT)<br />Africa 78 84<br />Asia 73 76<br />Australasia 86 70<br />North America 73 68<br />Rest of Europe 77 72<br />South/Latin America 82 75<br />UK 68 60<br />OVERALL 77 68

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.