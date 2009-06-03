The Average Green Employee Makes $76,000

The economic downturn has claimed the jobs of tens of millions worldwide but most in the thriving climate change sector feel just as safe in their jobs, if not more so, than they did a year ago, a new Reuters survey shows.

Some 68 per cent of ‘green’ workers polled in the first ever Carbon Salary Survey said a heightened response in the past few years from government and business to the threat of climate change has increased their sense of job security.

HIGH EARNERS

The average green collar worker makes $76,000 per year, the survey showed, with half of respondents receiving an annual bonus of around $11,000. The other half received no bonus.

“Top tier salaries have increased over the past two years. We now see more jobs paying six figure salaries, particularly as climate change has started to pull in senior managers from other areas of business,” said Andy Cartland, managing director at Acre Resources.

U.S.-based workers were the best paid, receiving salaries averaging $100,000, while Australasia followed closely with $93,000. Workers in Asia earned the least at $41,500.

It may be a new industry built on new technologies, but patterns seen in old-school sectors have re-emerged with a green tint, the survey showed.

Those working in the financial and legal sectors had the highest average salary ($116,000) and annual bonus ($95,500) while people working in green marketing, PR or media were the worst paid at $58,000 a year.

Over three quarters of survey respondents were male, though some in the industry said it was becoming more balanced. “In 2001, 90 per cent of my clients and people you’d meet at conferences were male,” said Lucy Mortimer, a global manager at brokers TFS Green.

“The market has changed considerably since then — half my team is female, and most broking firms and banks in carbon have women working for or leading the teams.”

Some observers were dismayed to find that gender inequality has managed to creep into the green sector, as the survey revealed that men earned an average $79,000 compared to $65,000, or 18 per cent less, for women.

The UK remains the sector’s nucleus, with 28 per cent of corporate headquarters located there. North America was next at 26 per cent and the rest of Europe was home to 24 per cent.

Africa was home to just one per cent, though climate professionals from the continent said its industry was growing.

“There have been noticeable increases in activity in South Africa, Nigeria and Mozambique,” said Rob Ashdown, a consultant at South Africa’s Merchantec Capital, adding that Africa’s renewable energy and climate consultancy sectors are also maturing.

A solid education was a common trait amongst respondents, with 96 per cent having at least one university degree, but the results showed that having green qualifications made little difference in remuneration.

Those with environment-related degrees made under $70,000 on average, while those holding more general degrees made around $85,000 a year.

Over threequarters of those surveyed said they were satisfied with their jobs, while 93 per cent said they would recommend a career in the environmental sector to others.

Full Survey results:

 LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - The economic downturn has claimed<br />the jobs of tens of millions worldwide but most in the thriving<br />climate change sector are feeling just as secure in their jobs,<br />if not more secure, than a year ago, a Reuters survey shows.
 The first Carbon Salary Survey, conducted along with green<br />recruiters Acre Resources and consultants Acona, polled nearly<br />1,200 professionals in areas such as renewable energy and<br />greenhouse gas emissions trading, in what has become a<br />multi-billion dollar industry spawned by climate change.
 To read the related story, click here [ID:nL2646603]
 Below are the results of the survey:
 <br />TOTAL RESPONDENTS: 1,157<br />AVERAGE SALARY: $76,000 per year<br />Pct that get a bonus: 50<br />Average bonus: $11,000<br />Pct with a university degree: 96<br />Pct with a Masters/PhD: 67<br />Pct satisfied with job: 77<br />Pct feeling same or more job security in past year: 68<br />Pct would recommend climate change-releated job: 93
 <br />GENDER    PERCENT   AVG SALARY<br />Male        76       $79,000<br />Female      24       $65,000
 <br />LOCATION           RESPONDENT   COMPANY HQ   AVG SALARY
                (PERCENT)    (PERCENT)<br />Africa                 2            1         $56,500<br />Asia                  19           10         $41,500<br />Australasia            6            7         $93,000<br />North America         24           27        $100,000<br />Rest of Europe        18           25         $78,000<br />South/Latin America    4            2         $55,000<br />UK                    28           28         $77,500<br /><br />SECTOR                     PERCENT   AVG SALARY<br />Charity/Public Sector         9       $64,500<br />Advisory/Consultancy         34       $64,000<br />Consumer/Retail Goods         3       $84,000<br />Engineering/Construction      6       $68,500<br />Financial/Legal Services     11      $116,000<br />Industrial/Utility            7       $83,500<br />Marketing/PR/Media            2       $57,500<br />Natural Resources             3       $91,500<br />Renewable Energy/Technology  16       $76,500<br />Transportation                0.4     $86,500<br />Other                        10       $76,500<br />JOB FUNCTION    PERCENT   AVG BASE SALARY  AVG BONUS<br />Analysis          18         $64,000        $11,000<br />Broking            2         $86,000        $32,000<br />Consulting        31         $66,000        $10,000<br />Engineering        5         $62,000         $6,500<br />Legal Services     1        $135,000        $36,500<br />Management        20         $97,500        $27,000<br />Marketing/Sales    8         $78,500        $25,000<br />Media/PR           1         $63,500        $11,500<br />Trading            6         $93,500       $120,000<br />Other              8         $74,500        $26,500
 <br />LENGTH EMPLOYED    PERCENT<br />First job            19<br />Less than 1 year      2<br />1-2 years             4<br />2-5 years            17<br />5-10 years           22<br />10-20 years          21<br />More than 20 years   15
 <br />LENGTH EMPLOYED<br />IN GREEN SECTOR    PERCENT   AVG SALARY<br /><1 year               2       $61,500<br />1-2 years            11       $60,000<br />2-4 years            31       $73,500<br />4-6 years            25       $91,000<br />6-10 years           20       $98,500<br />>10 years            11      $131,000
 <br />EDUCATION                        AVG SALARY<br />Bachelors degree (non-green)      $83,500<br />Bachelors degree (green-related)  $67,500<br />Masters degree (non-green)        $86,500<br />Masters degree (green-related)    $69,500<br />Professional green qualification  $74,000
 <br />LOCATION            JOB          JOB
             SATISFACTION   SECURITY
              (PERCENT)     (PERCENT)<br />Africa               78           84<br />Asia                 73           76<br />Australasia          86           70<br />North America        73           68<br />Rest of Europe       77           72<br />South/Latin America  82           75<br />UK                   68           60<br />OVERALL              77           68

 

