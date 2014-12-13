Researchers 'Averaged' The Faces Of 400 CEOs -- And The Results Say A Lot About Race In Business

What happens when you combine the faces of 400 CEOs?

A startling picture of just how similar, and pale, our modern leaders are.

SumoCoupon, the money-saving coupon company, used the face-manipulation software Psychomorph to “average” the faces of 400 execs in 10 different industries, from nonprofits to entertainment to transportation. They also averaged the age and income of CEOs in each industry.

Some of the results are to be expected, like that startup CEOs are about 15 years younger than the rest, while others are more surprising, like that female leaders in politics seem to have shorter hair than the other women.

See the images below.

