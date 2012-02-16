The Average Consumer's Credit Score Improved For The First Time In Nearly A Year

Photo: Flickr/clintjcl
The average consumer cut his credit debt by 8 per cent in January, helping to bump the national credit score to 661 – up a point for the first time since April 2011, according to a new study by credit monitoring site CreditKarma.com.
The average person now holds about $6,069 in credit debt and every state saw credit scores increase except for one. Wisconsin’s average consumer score fell by 4 per cent.
Of the states, consumers in Arkansas, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and West Virginia paid down their debt the most by rates of 18, 17, 16, 15 and 15 per cent, respectively.
Behind credit cards, student loan debt saw the greatest decline, dropping 4 per cent to an average $25,257 per consumer.
Student loans have swiftly become a $1 trillion problem in the country, with the total borrowed in 2010 surpassing the $100 billion mark. And what’s sobering about the report is that the average debt held by adults over the age of 65 ($25,000) is barely less than the average for consumers aged 25-44 ($27,000).
Next on the list of debt repayment came housing costs, which still make up the majority of our debt.
The average consumer’s mortgage ($168,000) and home equity ($46,000) debt fell by 3 per cent since December. Just be glad you’re not a homeowner in Silicon Valley of San Francisco, where the average mortgage holder owes more than $400,000.
Auto loan debt decreased the least last month, falling 2.5 per cent to an average of $15,112. Wisconsin redeemed itself a bit here, reporting the least amount of car debt.
The study was based on data from more than 376,000 of Credit Karma’s 4 million users.
See the chart below to find out how your state fared:
Jan-12
Credit Card
Mortgage
Auto
Student
Credit Scores
AK
$7,514
$190,887
$18,946
$22,944
662
AL
$5,233
$120,445
$15,903
$24,303
637
AR
$5,179
$102,421
$16,149
$22,838
634
AZ
$6,342
$179,855
$15,769
$23,689
661
CA
$6,055
$310,434
$14,993
$26,344
679
CO
$6,966
$199,431
$16,149
$25,781
670
CT
$7,344
$212,150
$13,786
$27,435
674
DE
$6,906
$185,212
$15,511
$25,406
650
FL
$6,160
$164,554
$15,128
$26,160
652
GA
$6,060
$149,995
$15,260
$27,057
655
HI
$7,524
$309,311
$15,898
$24,758
672
IA
$5,866
$112,301
$14,469
$22,407
664
ID
$5,492
$146,047
$14,526
$18,944
653
IL
$6,462
$158,976
$14,534
$26,867
663
IN
$5,819
$108,305
$13,585
$22,134
647
KS
$6,098
$113,067
$14,946
$22,746
656
KY
$5,364
$108,664
$14,029
$21,433
637
LA
$5,070
$116,664
$16,711
$26,595
635
MA
$6,541
$226,944
$13,661
$29,037
680
MD
$6,730
$240,842
$15,859
$26,772
666
ME
$6,099
$130,405
$13,435
$22,880
645
MI
$5,724
$121,076
$13,268
$23,033
653
MN
$6,010
$166,745
$13,160
$23,787
676
MO
$5,576
$120,445
$14,409
$23,886
650
MS
$4,554
$102,285
$15,452
$25,631
622
MT
$5,899
$146,771
$14,755
$19,578
656
NC
$5,821
$146,369
$15,404
$25,262
655
ND
$5,609
$109,761
$15,173
$20,810
661
NE
$5,738
$114,681
$14,564
$21,550
662
NH
$7,205
$170,126
$13,454
$28,358
661
NJ
$7,258
$234,584
$15,167
$28,724
681
NM
$5,979
$153,825
$17,000
$23,694
654
NV
$5,421
$196,159
$15,480
$22,763
653
NY
$6,452
$182,839
$14,772
$28,634
675
OH
$6,024
$116,404
$13,495
$25,179
650
OK
$5,509
$103,407
$16,533
$23,106
643
OR
$5,692
$190,648
$13,073
$23,201
666
PA
$6,048
$135,238
$14,269
$26,441
655
RI
$6,278
$187,595
$13,273
$23,911
660
SC
$5,610
$133,432
$14,384
$25,056
636
SD
$5,935
$122,046
$14,597
$23,284
659
TN
$5,454
$121,524
$14,723
$22,783
645
TX
$6,088
$127,724
$17,945
$23,812
651
UT
$5,642
$181,116
$14,590
$21,057
671
VA
$6,881
$215,470
$15,484
$27,142
671
VT
$6,238
$142,424
$14,320
$26,310
659
WA
$6,332
$221,018
$15,341
$22,927
675
WI
$5,266
$153,917
$12,742
$25,785
662
WV
$5,110
$97,084
$17,067
$20,269
635
WY
$6,406
$158,586
$18,681
$21,148
650
