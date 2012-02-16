The Average Consumer's Credit Score Improved For The First Time In Nearly A Year

Photo: Flickr/clintjcl

The average consumer cut his credit debt by 8 per cent in January, helping to bump the national credit score to 661 – up a point for the first time since April 2011, according to a new study by credit monitoring site CreditKarma.com.



The average person now holds about $6,069 in credit debt and every state saw credit scores increase except for one. Wisconsin’s average consumer score fell by 4 per cent.

Of the states, consumers in Arkansas, Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, and West Virginia paid down their debt the most by rates of 18, 17, 16, 15 and 15 per cent, respectively.

Behind credit cards, student loan debt saw the greatest decline, dropping 4 per cent to an average $25,257 per consumer.

Student loans have swiftly become a $1 trillion problem in the country, with the total borrowed in 2010 surpassing the $100 billion mark. And what’s sobering about the report is that the average debt held by adults over the age of 65 ($25,000) is barely less than the average for consumers aged 25-44 ($27,000).

Next on the list of debt repayment came housing costs, which still make up the majority of our debt.

The average consumer’s mortgage ($168,000) and home equity ($46,000) debt fell by 3 per cent since December. Just be glad you’re not a homeowner in Silicon Valley of San Francisco, where the average mortgage holder owes more than $400,000.

Auto loan debt decreased the least last month, falling 2.5 per cent to an average of $15,112. Wisconsin redeemed itself a bit here, reporting the least amount of car debt.

The study was based on data from more than 376,000 of Credit Karma’s 4 million users.

See the chart below to find out how your state fared:

Jan-12

Credit Card

Mortgage

Auto

Student

Credit Scores

AK

$7,514

$190,887

$18,946

$22,944

662

AL

$5,233

$120,445

$15,903

$24,303

637

AR

$5,179

$102,421

$16,149

$22,838

634

AZ

$6,342

$179,855

$15,769

$23,689

661

CA

$6,055

$310,434

$14,993

$26,344

679

CO

$6,966

$199,431

$16,149

$25,781

670

CT

$7,344

$212,150

$13,786

$27,435

674

DE

$6,906

$185,212

$15,511

$25,406

650

FL

$6,160

$164,554

$15,128

$26,160

652

GA

$6,060

$149,995

$15,260

$27,057

655

HI

$7,524

$309,311

$15,898

$24,758

672

IA

$5,866

$112,301

$14,469

$22,407

664

ID

$5,492

$146,047

$14,526

$18,944

653

IL

$6,462

$158,976

$14,534

$26,867

663

IN

$5,819

$108,305

$13,585

$22,134

647

KS

$6,098

$113,067

$14,946

$22,746

656

KY

$5,364

$108,664

$14,029

$21,433

637

LA

$5,070

$116,664

$16,711

$26,595

635

MA

$6,541

$226,944

$13,661

$29,037

680

MD

$6,730

$240,842

$15,859

$26,772

666

ME

$6,099

$130,405

$13,435

$22,880

645

MI

$5,724

$121,076

$13,268

$23,033

653

MN

$6,010

$166,745

$13,160

$23,787

676

MO

$5,576

$120,445

$14,409

$23,886

650

MS

$4,554

$102,285

$15,452

$25,631

622

MT

$5,899

$146,771

$14,755

$19,578

656

NC

$5,821

$146,369

$15,404

$25,262

655

ND

$5,609

$109,761

$15,173

$20,810

661

NE

$5,738

$114,681

$14,564

$21,550

662

NH

$7,205

$170,126

$13,454

$28,358

661

NJ

$7,258

$234,584

$15,167

$28,724

681

NM

$5,979

$153,825

$17,000

$23,694

654

NV

$5,421

$196,159

$15,480

$22,763

653

NY

$6,452

$182,839

$14,772

$28,634

675

OH

$6,024

$116,404

$13,495

$25,179

650

OK

$5,509

$103,407

$16,533

$23,106

643

OR

$5,692

$190,648

$13,073

$23,201

666

PA

$6,048

$135,238

$14,269

$26,441

655

RI

$6,278

$187,595

$13,273

$23,911

660

SC

$5,610

$133,432

$14,384

$25,056

636

SD

$5,935

$122,046

$14,597

$23,284

659

TN

$5,454

$121,524

$14,723

$22,783

645

TX

$6,088

$127,724

$17,945

$23,812

651

UT

$5,642

$181,116

$14,590

$21,057

671

VA

$6,881

$215,470

$15,484

$27,142

671

VT

$6,238

$142,424

$14,320

$26,310

659

WA

$6,332

$221,018

$15,341

$22,927

675

WI

$5,266

$153,917

$12,742

$25,785

662

WV

$5,110

$97,084

$17,067

$20,269

635

WY

$6,406

$158,586

$18,681

$21,148

650

Now read 9 horror stories from students facing private loan debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.