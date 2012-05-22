'The Avengers' Sink Hasbro's 'Battleship'—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

The Marvel team won huge at the box office for the third weekend in a row, Sacha Baron Cohen‘s “The Dictator” fell flat, and to the surprise of no one, “Battleship” had underwhelming results.It’s hard to believe new films came out this weekend.



“Battleship” disappointed with an opening worse than other Hasbro adaptations “Transformers” ($84.9 million), and “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” ($54.7 million). Even Taylor Kitsch‘s “John Carter” blunder opened better than his latest with $30.2 million its opening weekend. Maybe films based on boardgames aren’t such a great idea.

“What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” based on the popular pregnancy book, didn’t perform well compared to similar films, “Baby Mama” ($17.4 million) and “The Back-up Plan” ($12.2 million).

Meanwhile, “Safe” and Disney’s documentary “Chimpanzee” finally fell out of the top 10.

