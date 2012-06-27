'The Avengers' Just Passed Another HUGE Earnings Milestone

Photo: Disney / Marvel

After just 54 days, “The Avengers” has broken into James Cameron‘s $600 million club, becoming only the third film to gross more than that amount domestically.The movie joins “Avatar” and “Titanic,” both of which were directed by Cameron.



The Josh Whedon-directed blockbuster has grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide and is still climbing.

“Titanic’s” second place spot should be safe thanks to an April re-release, which boosted its total to $659 million, though a possible theatrical release for Whedon’s “Avengers” directors cut could push it past the former record holder. “Avatar’s” final total of $750 million total appears out of reach at this point.

Cameron is currently preparing to respond though, as word broke this morning that he plans to shoot three “Avatar” sequels back-to-back.

Your move, Hulk.

SEE ALSO: What other films could gross “Avengers”-level money this year? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.