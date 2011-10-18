FIRST LOOK: "The Avengers" Has A $225 Million Budget, A Hot New Female Star And The Ultimate Fanboy Director

Photo: screenshot www.youtube.com
The fact that we know so much about “The Avengers,” even though it doesn’t come out until May 4, 2012, shows why it’s such a huge deal.What’s riding on the superhero extravaganza? Well, there are the four franchises that already exist: “Thor,” “Iron Man,” “Captain America,” and “The Hulk.”
And there are the potential franchises: “Black Widow,” based on Scarlet Johansson‘s character; “Hawkeye,” based on Jeremy Renner‘s; and, you know, “The Avengers 2.“
So, what do we know about the movie so far? Let’s get cracking.
It isn't surprising that Marvel waited: the movie reportedly has a $220 million budget, which, if early glimpses are any indication, probably goes 50% to the A-list cast and 50% to making cars blow up.
The other regular human is Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, who goes by the name Black Widow. She's a Russian spy and the only female member of The Avengers.
This massive amount of superhero wattage has been gathered to fight Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston. Loki, Thor's brother and a god from Norse mythology, comes to Earth after being expelled from Asgard in order to make the planet his new kingdom.
The heroes operate under the umbrella of an international organisation called S.H.I.E.L.D., which Jackson's Nick Fury leads.
You can rest assured that Disney was happy to see those numbers. The mouse made a gargantuan investment in the overarching Marvel universe — to the tune of $4 billion.
