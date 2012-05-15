Johnny Depp Lies In The 'Dark Shadows' Of 'The Avengers'—Here's Your Box Office Roundup

Photo: Warner Bros. screengrab

There was no competition at the box office for “The Avengers.” The film sucked the life out of “Dark Shadows” earning more than triple the film’s income at the box office this weekend.Tim Burton‘s take on the popular ’60s TV series underperformed expectations. Geared towards an older demographic, the film earned nowhere near Burton and Depp‘s prior collaborations of “Alice in Wonderland” ($116.1 million) and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” ($56.2 million). Its earnings were more in range with “Sleepy Hollow” ($30.1 million).



The Marvel team continues to shatter even more records than “Hunger Games.” “The Avengers” has now topped the charts for the best second weekend at the box office ahead of “Avatar” and is the fastest film to reach both $300 and $350 million. It’s expected the movie will finish third on the all-time gross chart ahead of “The Dark Knight” (2008).

Meanwhile, John Cusack‘s “The Raven,” “The Three Stooges” and Jason Statham‘s “Safe” all get the boot from the top 10.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.