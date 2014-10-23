'The Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Trailer Leaks Online A Week Early And It's Terrifyingly Awesome

Well, so much for waiting a week.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer leaked online Wednesday evening and it is hauntingly terrifying and awesome.

Tuesday evening, Marvel announced the trailer would debut during next week’s episode of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” on ABC.

After the leak, the teaser was quickly removed from the internet. Marvel issued a quick, clever response blaming fictional terrorist organisation Hydra.

Dammit, Hydra.

— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 22, 2014

In an unexpected move, Marvel decided to reveal the trailer early. It’s a pretty smart tactic to prevent people from circulating around a poor quality version.

Enjoy!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, and Cobie Smulders all reprise their roles from the first film which grossed over $US1.5 billion worldwide.

The sequel will follow Tony Stark (Downey Jr.) as he attempts to implement a peacekeeping program to fill in for the superheroes called the Iron Legion.

The result is a drone Ultron (voiced by James Spader) who takes on a life of his own and becomes obsessed with wiping out the human race.

He takes charge of the Iron Legion made up of robotic like cops.

Spader joins the cast along with two more characters with powers, Quicksilver (Adam Taylor-Johnson) and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

They look like they may be in cahoots with Ultron.

From the trailer, it’s not looking so great for the Avengers.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will be in theatres May 1, 2015.

Here’s the teaser poster for the film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.