The AVC Reader Census: A Day Later

Almost 750 people took the AVC Reader Census/Survey in the past 24 hours. That’s a decent sample size. So if you want to know what the readership of this blog looks like, go here.



I’m sorry to say that it is overwhelmingly male, 92% of the respondents are men. I’m also disappointed that 75% of the respondents live in North America. Other than those statistics which I am hell bent to change, I am pretty pleased with the composition of this audience. We are bloggers, twitterers, early adopters, travellers, and people who want to make their mark.

If you haven’t gotten around to taking the survey, you can do so right in this post.

