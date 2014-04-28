The Australian Who Triggered Hijacking Panic In Bali Has Been Released Without Charge

Matt Christopher Lockley (C) who is believed to have attempted to enter the cockpit of the Virgin Australia flight bound for Bali. Agung Parameswara/Getty

An Australian man who caused midair chaos, sparking hijacking fears on a Virgin Australia flight bound for Bali, has been released by authorities and is expected to return home today.

The Queensland man was banging on the cockpit door mid-flight, prompting staff to raise a hijacking alert.

Matt Christopher Lockley, 28, was arrested and questioned by Indonesian authorities for about six hours once the flight safely landed in Denpasar.

He has since been released without charge and is expected to return to Brisbane voluntarily today.

Thanking Indonesian authorities, Lockley said he was looking for the toilet and said his attempt to enter the cockpit was an accident.

Despite reports from the airline that Lockley was drunk, he denies being intoxicated, telling police he had taken only Panadol, Voltaren and Coca Cola before he departed Brisbane, Sky News Australia reports.

Lockley has given samples for drug and alcohol testing but the results have not been disclosed.

Indonesian authorities have now handed the investigation over to Australian authorities because that is where the plane is registered.

