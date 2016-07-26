The Australian team will move in to Rio's Olympic Village

Kitty Chiller, the chef de mission for Australia’s Olympic team. Photo: Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images.

After raising concerns about the quality of the athlete’s accommodation in Rio’s Olympic Village, Australia’s Olympic chef de mission Kitty Chiller says the conditions have now been rectified and the Australian team will move in.

“The workers that were with us today have been very good, really skilled and doing a fantastic job,” Chiller said.

“There has been enormous progress made in the past 24 hours. We now have three floors that are complete and as we were just walking out of the Village a whole crew of cleaners were just walking in to complete a further three floors. We have 15 floors in building 23.

“We are very grateful that the AOC took the step to make sure that safety was the number one issue for us so when we do finally come in to the Village we have no worries or concerns about that.”

The first six athletes from canoe slalom and boxing arrived in Rio this morning and are staying in alternative accommodation.

A further 24 Australian athletes will arrive in Rio late on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, all athletes and officials will be able to move in to the Olympic Village.

There will still be seven apartments, around 30 beds, with issues around leakages which are expected to be resolved a few days later.

In response to Chiller’s initial concerns, the city’s mayor, Eduardo Paes, had joked about putting a kangaroo in the village.

“It is natural that you have some kind of adjustments to do, but we will make Australians feel at home here. I almost feel like putting a kangaroo in front of their building to make them feel at home,” Paes told reporters in Brazil.

Chiller will meet with Paes on Wednesday and says she’s arranged “a little present for the mayor”.



