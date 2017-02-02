The ATO's systems are down again

ATO website on Feb 2, 2017. (Image: Business Insider)

The Australian Taxation Office’s website is down again, following on from a series of outages in December.

The ATO first acknowledged at 9:15am on Twitter that there was a problem, saying “online services including portals are currently offline”. Another post just before midday indicated the website was still suffering issues.

As of 12:55pm, the ATO.gov.au website was still showing an error message.

The organisation revealed in a statement that today’s outage is related to the same hardware faults that brought its systems down in December.

“We are replacing the affected hardware, but this process will take some time. Unfortunately, these issues are impacting services including the Tax Agent, Business and BAS Portals, ATO online, the Australian Business Register (ABR), Standard Business Reporting (SBR), and Superannuation online services,” the ATO announced.

“No taxpayer information has been lost or compromised and all available resources are working to resolve this as a priority. We apologise for any inconvenience taxpayers have experienced.”

At 4:30pm, the ATO published an update that the outage is continuing and that systems would not be recovered today.

“We are working to resolve these issues as a priority, and will continue to keep the community informed of our progress. We will issue a further update tomorrow morning,” the tax office stated.

Our online services including portals are currently offline. We are investigating as a priority. Stay tuned here on Twitter for updates. pic.twitter.com/gg4itXhM8E — ato.gov.au (@ato_gov_au) February 1, 2017

Update: Our website is also intermittently unavailable. We’re working to fix this as soon as possible. Info @ https://t.co/IFJfKLiGgF — ato.gov.au (@ato_gov_au) February 2, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.