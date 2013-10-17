The Australian Tax Office Plans To Introduce One-Tick Tax Returns Next Year

The Australian Taxation Office will next year introduce “push” tax returns, allowing up to 1.4 million people to tick either “yes” or “no” on a pre-filled form.

Fleur Anderson of the AFR reports that technology in development at the ATO will replace the 140-page etax system with just 10 pages that take 20 minutes to complete.

According to the Fin, here’s what ATO second commissioner Neil Oleson told the CPA Congress in Canberra today:

The key principle here is to use the information we already routinely receive about taxpayer affairs … to send the tax return to the taxpayer, rather than the current way where all we offer is a pre-fill service while still requiring the taxpayer to prepare and lodge a return each year.

He said the system would not serve people with complex tax claims, but could reach up to 4.5 million taxpayers eventually.

There’s more on the Fin.

