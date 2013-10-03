The Australian Tax Office Is Taking On Asia's Richest Man Li Ka-shing

Li Ka-shing attends the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy 10th Anniversary Award ceremony at The New York Public Library on October 20, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

The ATO is targeting companies controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who is Asia’s richest man, according to a report.

The tax office is mounting a case against Li, according to The Australian, over profits his companies made in the power, gas and water industries, seeking $776 million in unpaid tax and penalties.

Li is the chairman of the property, telecommunications, utilities and ports giant Cheung Kong Holdings and is valued by Forbes at $US31 billion.

The Federal Court recently ruled in the ATO’s favour against two Cheung Kong controlled companies over unpaid income tax between 2000 and 2009, with $396m against Power Asset Holdings and $380m against Cheung Kong Infrastructure.

Reportedly the companies stopped talking to the ATO in January, and it will need to take the action to have its debts repaid.

