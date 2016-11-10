The Australian stocks which could do well under Trump

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The initial view is that a Trump administration in Washington will be inflationary and that his style will promote more volatility.

So the key message for Australian equities is: prepare for a rise in inflation and watch for steep rises and falls.

Credit Suisse says higher trade barriers, a feature of of Donald Trump’s election platform, would be positive for those Australian companies with US operations because competition may diminish.

“Meanwhile, a weaker US dollar (even against the AUD) may be negative,” says Credit Suisse. “We remain Overweight commodity companies which we believe will continue to benefit from the relative certainty of Chinese stimulus.”

Analysts Hasan Tevfik, Peter Liu and Damien Boey say investors should position for a more inflationary environment.

“A Trump Presidency brings with it much uncertainty in the near term, given his loose style and lack of specifics in a policy platform,” say the analysts in a note to Australian clients.

“We believe markets will be in risk-off mode and similar episodes in the past have been times when the S&P 500 retraced by around 5% to 10%.

“In the near term, we suspect the risk-off environment will be positive for cash-generative stocks with strong balances and that are benefiting from growth.”

Credit Suisse has updated its Cash-flow Diamonds in the Dust screen which, in the past, has done well in times of stress.

The stocks include BHP Billiton, Boral and Vocus Communication.

Here are the companies Credit Suisse likes:

