AUSTRALIAN STOCKS DIVE: Here's What You Need To Know

The ASX had a horror day.

Taking the lead from the US where stocks got hammered overnight, the Dow was down 1.8%, energy stocks led the fall after Brent crude price fell through the $US50 a barrel.

The resource-heavy S&P/ASX 200 was trading down more than 2% before a last minute scramble saw it recover some of the day’s losses to close down 1.57% at 5,364.80.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,364.80 -85.53 (-1.57%)

All Ordinaries: 5,346.20 +83.26 (-1.53%)

AUD/USD: 0.8137 +0.0054 (+0.66%)

In the middle of the sell-off Qantas was killing it. The airline, which benefits from cheaper oil prices, closed up nearly 4.5% at $2.61.

The big four banks were all down. Commbank was off 0.76% to $85.30, Westpac was down 0.87% to $32.87, NAB closed 0.8% lower at $33.34, while ANZ was down 1.21% to $31.78 a share.

Similar to the US, some of the biggest declines on the ASX have been energy and resources stocks.

Sundance Energy recouped some losses from earlier trading to close down 4.95% to $0.48, rare earth miner Lynas was off 8.82% to $0.062 and Santos lost 8.6% to $7.55 a piece.

Iron ore miners also managed a late afternoon rally with Atlas Iron finishing the day where it started at $0.255 a share, Fortescue closing 1.06% lower at $2.79 and Arrium ending the day 4.35% lower at $0.22.

BHP Billiton was down 4.647% to $28.11 a share while Rio Tinto was down 1.52% to $57.59.

And the top business stories on Tuesday:

Here’s the chart.

