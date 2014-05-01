The Australian Stock Market Was Hit Again Today

Photo: Getty Images

It looks like someone really doesn’t like Australian stocks at the moment.

The Dow closed at a fresh all-time high overnight, and indications were that the ASX was going to open higher based on overnight futures trade.

But in a sign Australian stocks are out of favour the ASX — for the third day in row — saw selling and ended the day much weaker than the overnight futures indicated.

The ASX closed down 40.3 points at 5448.8 for a loss of 0.73% and more than 50 points off the high of the day.

Key to the falls is the continued collapse in Iron ore prices again overnight which fell more than 2%.

This is weighing on the miners in trade today with Atlas Iron losing 4.42%, Fortescue Metals down 3.96% BC Iron off 3.66% and Arrium down 3.36%.

Rio Approcahing 6 month lows – Picture: ASX.com

BHP Billiton lost just 0.66% but Rio Tinto is down 1.47% and looking very bearish.

But it wasn’t just the miners where the sellers were as 3 of the Major banks also under selling pressure with Westpac and NAB down 1.19% and 1.67% respectively while ANZ fell 1.16% even though it delivered a bumper result this morning.

Picture: Twitter

Assad Tannous of Asenna Wealth, who told Business Insider earlier this week that the programme selling was a sign of more weakness on the ASX is worried about the market and tweeted that stocks are looking to break down further.

We’ll see what markets do overnight.

