The Australian Market Is Up Again On The Santa Rally

It’s been a quiet but strong day on the Australian share market with the All Ords closing at a December high and the ASX 200 nearly there, after opening up on positive data from US and European markets.

The ASX 200 finished the day up 0.51%, adding to gains of 2.1% and 1.2% on Thursday and Friday, marking what Arab Bank treasury dealer David Scutt noted as the largest three-day percentage gain since December 2011.

Via investing.com, here’s what’s happened with Australia’s biggest 200 companies so far this month:

The All Ordinaries index meanwhile rose 0.6% to finish at 5291.5 points, despite light trading volumes, with only $3.4 billion of stocks changing hands today.

CommSec notes that most sectors finished higher, although there was a switch out of utility stocks and also the property trust, with Dexus Group (DXS) and Stockland (SGP) down 2.4% and 0.5% respectively.

Newcrest Mining (NCM) fell 2.1% to $7.54, after it announced this morning that law firm Slater & Gordon had been in contact about a potential class action lawsuit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.