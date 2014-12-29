The Australian Market Is Jumping After The Christmas Break

Bondi Beach. Don Arnold/Getty Images

The Australian market ran strongly into the start of the week for the first trading day since Wednesday last week.

The local market followed Wall Street which saw the S&P 500 index up 0.3% for a 0.9% rise for last week.

“Historically the next few weeks are usually quiet for local stocks,” says CommSec.

Trading is light with mining stocks doing well.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is firmer by 4.4% to $10.91. BHP was up more than 1.8% to $29.50 and Rio Tinto up 1.87% to $57.65.

The big banks are all firmer, led by Westpac at $33.18, up 0.85%.

