The Australian Market Is Having A Cracking Day

Getty Images- Cameron Spencer

The ASX200 is up 1.11%.

Australia’s big miners are also having a pretty decent day on the markets.

Fortescue is up 3.27% to $4.57, Rio is up 2.68% to $60.98 and BHP is up 1.45% to $37.71.

The dollar is also slightly up (0.16%) after the release of HSBC’s flash PMI, which hit a five-month high.

Across Asia, the Nikkei is up 1.60% and the Hang Seng is up 0.74%.

