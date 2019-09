Getty/Patrick Smith

Tuesday sucked for the Australian share market, with more than $20 billion wiped off.

But stocks are up today across the board, with the market making back half of its losses after the open.

The ASX200 was up 0.61% or 31.60 points to 5,243.60 just before 1pm. Click here for a live price.

