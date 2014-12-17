THE AUSTRALIAN MARKET HAS BROKEN ITS LOSING STREAK: Here's What You Need To Know

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Australian market halted – but only just — its six session losing streak today with energy and miners recovering some ground lost to falling prices.

In energy, Woodside Petroleum was up more than 3% to $35.50 and Santos up 4.6% to $7.58

Among the miners, BHP was slightly firmer at $35.50, while Rio Tinto was up almost 1.4% to $53.380. BC Iron was up 17.6% to $0.420.

The banks were generally weaker with Westpac down 0.76% to $31.33. Commonwealth, however, was steady at $81.02.

Wall Street was weaker overnight with the S&P 500 down 0.85%.

First, the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,161.90 +9.56 (+0.19%)

All Ordinaries: 5,140.60 +9.57 (+0.19%)

AUD/USD: 0.8145 -0.0075 (-0.91%)

And the top stories on Wednesday:

1. Vocus and Amcom will become third largest telecommunicatons company after the two small players agreed to become one in a $650 million deal.

2. Village Roadshow, in a move to bolster its suite of content available to license to online digital platforms, is buying a one-third interest in US distribution and production company FilmNation Entertainment for $US18 million (AU$22 million). Village shares are steady at $6.

3. Leighton shares went into a trading halt today after speculation the big contracting group is about to sell its services division.

