The Australian Market Ended The Week Up Almost 1% After All

The ASX 200 climbed 47 points to 4841.7 today, after a volatile start to the new financial year.

The index closed up 0.98% today, after gaining 1.06% yesterday.

BusinessDay reports that investor confidence was boosted by intentions to stimulate economic growth in Europe and upcoming employment figures from the US.

The gains made up for a roller-coaster start to the week, in which the market lost or gained about 100 points a day.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened this week:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.