The Australian Market Ended The Week Up Almost 1% After All

The ASX 200 climbed 47 points to 4841.7 today, after a volatile start to the new financial year.
The index closed up 0.98% today, after gaining 1.06% yesterday.
BusinessDay reports that investor confidence was boosted by intentions to stimulate economic growth in Europe and upcoming employment figures from the US.
The gains made up for a roller-coaster start to the week, in which the market lost or gained about 100 points a day.
Via investing.com, here’s what happened this week:
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.