The Australian Market Clunks To Its Sixth Straight Positive Day

The ASX just made its sixth straight positive day, bumping to a flat close of just 0.10% up.

At one stage the S&P/ASX 200 was in negative territory but closed at 5,325.00, firmer by 5.56 points.

Local stocks, despite a rally over the last week and a stronger Wall Street, are still about 6% below September highs.

Stronger GDP and production numbers from China helped support local shares.

The local big banks closed mostly weaker with Westpac at $33.28, down 0.86%.

Toll road asset operator Macquarie Atlas was up more than 6% to $3.045 after releasing its revenue and traffic statistics.

Southern Cross Media Group was down more than 7% to $0.86 after warning that its profit would be lower than previously forecast.

In the region, the Nikkei 225 was down more than 2% and the Hang Seng was weaker by 0.4%.

