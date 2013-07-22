The Australian Market Closed At Its Highest Level In Two Months Today

Photo: Getty Images

The Australian market closed at a two-month high today, at 5,001.90.

At the close on Monday the ASX200 index was up 29.8 points, or 0.6%, at 5,001.9.

The All Ordinaries index was up 29.5 points, or 0.59%, at 4,988.9.

