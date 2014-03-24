The Australian Greens Want To Call Edward Snowden And Julian Assange Before A Surveillance Inquiry: Report

The ABC Says the Greens could seek to call Edward Snowden and Julian Assange before a parliamentary committee (Photo: File)

Fugitive former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could be called before a parliamentary committee by Greens Senator Scott Ludlam.

The ABC says the two could be asked to give evidence, via video link, on mass surveillance of Australian citizens.

Documents released to The Guardian by Snowden last year showed Australia had tapped the Indonesian president’s mobile phone, as well as devices owned by members of his inner circle, and wife, leading to a diplomatic row between the two countries which saw relations reach their lowest point in years.

He has been changed with espionage by the United States for leaking thousands of confidential documents, shedding light on the massive digital spying programs of several western nations.

Assange has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, in an effort to prevent Swedish prosecutors extraditing him on sexual assault charges. Assange fears he could then be extradited by US authorities.

Ludlam would not comment on the possibility of the two giving evidence, though said a full list of witnesses who would appear before the Senate’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs References Committee would be available soon.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.