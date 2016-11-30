The Australian government's backpacker tax is in chaos after a One Nation senator broke ranks with Pauline Hanson

Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Anguish and arguments over the Turnbull government’s backpacker tax look set to continue after One Nation senator Rod Culleton crossed the floor and backed Labor in an amendment to cut the rate from the proposed 15% rate to 10.5%.

It’s the fourth change to the tax rate since former treasurer Joe Hockey first proposed the tax in the 2015 Budget at 32.5% rate. In September, following a review into the issue, which has caused major concerns in rural communities reliant on itinerant workers for seasonal work such as fruit picking, treasurer Scott Morrison proposed cutting it to 19% from January 1 next year.

However, the 18-month-long fight over the issue continued to cause angst for the Turnbull government, which ended up making a compromise deal with the Senate crossbench on the weekend to cut the rate again to 15%.

But today when the bill came to the Senate, a day before it rises for the summer break, Labor proposed an amendment cutting the rate to 10.5%, which was approved 35 votes to 32, with the support of the Greens, three crossbench senators – Derryn Hinch, Jacqui Lambie and David Leyonhjelm – and Culleton, who broke ranks with his leader Pauline Hanson.

The government’s proposal had the backing of Hanson and fellow Queensland senator Malcolm Roberts as well as the 3-member Nick Xenophon Team bloc from South Australia.

The defeat is hugely embarrassing for the government, especially after Morrison said earlier in the week that he’d struck a deal with “other adults in the room” and told Labor to “go and take a flying leap”.

The amended legislation will now go back to the lower house, where it will be rejected. Finance minister Mathias Cormann said “the government will not be accepting these requests in the House of Representatives”.

That leaves the legislation in limbo, with a default rate of 32.5% applying on every dollar they earn in the meantime, at a time when working holiday visitors have already been in decline in Australia.

The changes have infuriated the National Farmers’s Federation (NFF), which lobbied the government to cut the rate to 15%.

NFF CEO Tony Mahar said 15% was fair and internationally competitive.

“We don’t believe that backpackers should pay less tax than those on the Seasonal Worker Program,” he said.

“Our members will not be bullied on this issue and today’s antics in the Senate show contempt for farmers and growers in desperate need of a resolution. Enough is enough.”

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO James Pearson also issued a statement saying: “Representatives of businesses that depend on backpacker labour, including those in agriculture and the visitor economy, have said they can accept the Government’s compromise position on a 15% rate”.

