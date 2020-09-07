The Australian government will spend $1.7 billion to lock in the supply and production of 2 COVID-19 vaccines — but they have to pass trials first

A Queensland COVID-19 vaccine has produced promising early test results. (Supplied)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian Government has signed deals with 2 pharmaceutical companies worth $1.7 billion for the supply and production of two promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Both vaccines would be primarily produced in Australia, with 3.8 million early doses of a University of Oxford vaccine produced as early as January 2021 by AstraZeneca.

The Prime Minister said that the vaccine would be distributed for free to Australians, once they pass late stage testing.

The Australian Government has reached agreements with pharmaceutical companies to secure 85 million doses of two COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed for free to Australians as early as January 2021.

Following on from an earlier announcement, the deals — made with the AstraZeneca for their production of the University of Oxford vaccine and the CSL for the University of Queensland Vaccine — secure supply and production primarily in Melbourne, assuming the vaccines pass late state testing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australians could be some of the first in the world to receive the vaccines.

“Australians will gain free access to a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 if trials prove successful,” the Prime Minister said in a statement released earlier today.

“There are no guarantees that these vaccines will prove successful, however the agreement puts Australia at the top of the queue, if our medical experts give the vaccines the green light.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt also welcomed the agreement, noting that any vaccine would undergo rigorous testing before being rolled out.

“The Australian Government is a strong supporter of immunisation in that it is a safe and effective way to prevent the spread of many diseases in the community that can cause hospitalisation, serious ongoing health conditions, or even death,” Minister Hunt said.

“Any decisions regarding vaccines will be based on the advice of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation and other experts, and will be contingent on a vaccine meeting all requirements with regard to testing and safety.”

To date, the University of Oxford’s vaccine is one of the leading candidates worldwide. It is in Phase 3 — meaning thousands of patients are receiving the vaccine — and it is generating strong immune responses without an significant safety concerns.

Similarly, the University of Queensland vaccine is showing promising results. Currently in Phase 1, animal testing has been positive and widespread clinical trials are expected later this year.

The two agreements also allow the Australian government to donate or sell vaccines to other countries, such as Australia’s neighbours in the Pacific and in the Southeast Asia, or international organisations.

