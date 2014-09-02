The Australian Government Loves Tablets, Spending $700,000 on iPads

Government departments have spent more than $700,000 on 1000 tablet devices in the first year of the Abbott government.

News.com.au reports that the biggest spender was the Department of Human Services, splurging $240,000 on 250 iPad minis and cases, while the Tax Office spent $68,500 on tablets.

Among the other technology fans are ASIC, forking out $15,000 on 20 iPads and new Governor-General, Sir Peter Cosgrove’s office buying $19,600 worth of new computers.

Getting ready for November’s G20 leaders’ summit also proved to be costly, with the Department of Finance spending $203,000 on notebooks and other devices for it. The Department of Immigration also had the iPad bug, to the tune of $118,500, News says.

