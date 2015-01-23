The Australian Government Is Pleading With Indonesia To Reconsider Executing Bali Nine Duo

(L-R) Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in February 14, 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/ Getty.

Bali Nine member Andrew Chan’s clemency plea against the death penalty in Indonesia has been rejected and the Australian Government is pleading for the decision to be reconsidered.

The Government said while it respects Indonesia’s sovereignty, “We are asking that Indonesia reconsider its decision to execute two Australian citizens.”

A letter advising that Bali Nine member Andrew Chan’s presidential clemency bid had been rejected was delivered yesterday afternoon.

Fellow Australian Myuran Sukumaran was notified that his appeal had been turned down earlier this month.

The pair were caught attempting to smuggle more than eight kilograms of heroin to Australia in 2005.

In a statement, Prime Minister Tony Abbott said Australia was against the death penalty at home and abroad and that the Government had spoken to its Indonesian counterparts about the matter at the highest levels.

“The Foreign Affairs Minister and I have both made representations to our Indonesian counterparts and are continuing to make every possible effort through the most effective channels to stop Mr Sukumaran and Mr Chan being executed,” he said.

“This is an unimaginably difficult time for the families of these young men. I spoke with both families today and will ensure that the Government continues to support them.

“Both men are reformed characters and both have helped to rehabilitate other prisoners.

“The prerogative of mercy should be extended to them.”

With Chan’s clemency plea rejected, the men have now effectively exhausted all legal avenues for appeal. But the pair’s lawyers are attempting to have a judicial review of their entire cases.

The Australian government said it will not be making any further public comment on the matter.

