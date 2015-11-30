The Australian government is paying $615,000 for a part-time job to listen to complaints about wind farms

Photo: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

Former McKinsey & Co consultant Andrew Dyer will be well paid by the federal government for listening to complaints about wind farms over the next three years.

Melbourne-based Dyer, a vice chancellor’s professorial fellow at Monash University, is the former chairman of the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman and serves on a number of advisory boards, including the Australian Regenerative Medicine Institute, ClimateWorks Australia and Monash Sustainability Institute.

The three-year, part-time role as national wind farm commissioner was created by the former Abbott government in June this year in a bid to appease cross-bench senators sceptical about the wind farm industry and to gain their support for the government’s renewable energy plan.

Fairfax Media has discovered the commissioner will be paid $205,000 annually in the part-time role over three years.

Opponents of wind farms blame them for a range of health issues, despite repeated studies finding no such links to poor health. Tony Abbott’s principal business advisor, Maurice Newman, called them “a crime against the people” and a Senate select committee into wind turbines released its final report into the industry in August this year, making 15 recommendations, including calls for an independent expert scientific committee on industrial sound in a bid to develop a national acoustic standard on infrasound, low frequency sound and vibration from industrial projects.

