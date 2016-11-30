The Australian government is looking at putting migrants on probation before granting them citizenship

Burmese refugee Nye Reh get his ‘P’ plates. Photo: Torsten Blackwood/AFP/Getty Images)

The Turnbull government looks set to consider a major overhaul of the visa system early next year that will put people seeking Australian citizenship on probation.

The Cabinet papers leaked to Fairfax Media warn that the changes would “undermine Australia’s social cohesion” and lead to a “two-tier society”.

Fairfax published a copy of the briefing paper, marked “sensitive” and “protected”, here, saying it is expected to go before Cabinet in early 2017.

The proposal comes after immigration minister Peter Dutton recently attempted to link a rise in home-grown terrorism suspects with the 1970s refugee policies of the Fraser government, as well as introducing legislation to permanently ban refugees and asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru from ever visiting Australia.

Prepared for the departmental heads of immigration and social services, it lays out a plan for mandatory provisional visas before permanent residency can be granted. It also hopes to save money by cutting access to social security payments for “provisional” migrants.

The document warns: “The proposed reforms could undermine Australia’s social cohesion and potentially increase the risk factors that may lead to violent extremism by creating a two tier society where migrants are treated substantially differently to Australian citizens.”

It also warns that reducing access to social security could be in breach of international obligations and that any savings “may not be as significant as DIBP expect”.

“Delayed access would have a particularly detrimental impact on the outcomes of the most vulnerable migrants, such as humanitarian entrants or those who experience domestic violence,” it says.

It also warns that the changes could be unpopular when half the Australian population was either born or has a parent born overseas.

Read the full story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.